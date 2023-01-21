ISP: Missing Evansville man found dead under bridge

A missing Evansville man has been found dead.
Authorities say 47-year-old Kenneth Brian Colbert was last seen at a coworker's residence in Princeton on December 9, 2022.
According to Indiana State Police, family members reported the incident to Evansville Police, but the investigation into his disappearance was turned over to Indiana State Police since Colbert was last seen in Princeton.
Authorities say on Friday around 12:00 p.m., Indiana State Police found Colbert's car under a bridge near Old US 41.
The Gibson County Coroner's Office identified the man in the vehicle as Brian Colbert.
ISP says an autopsy was conducted, but the results are pending.
ISP says sometime during the evening of December 9th, Colbert was driving south on Old US 41 south of CR 150 South when he drove off the road, dropped into a deep ravine, overturned, and entered Pigeon Creek near the bridge.