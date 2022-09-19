ISP: Newburgh man arrested for driving under influence with child in car

A Newburgh man faces several charges after Indiana State Police say he was driving under the influence with a child in the car.
Indiana State Police say a trooper clocked a vehicle at 90 miles per hour on I-69 near Morgan Avenue, Saturday night.
The driver was identified as 28-year-old Coleman Sheridan.
Authorities say Sheridan showed signs of impairment and failed sobriety tests.
State Police say Sheridan's girlfriend and her one-year-old child were passengers in the car.
We're told several open beer cans with alcohol inside were found in the vehicle.
Sheridan was booked in the Vanderburgh County Jail.