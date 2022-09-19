 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

ISP: Newburgh man arrested for driving under influence with child in car

  • Updated
  • 0
Coleman Sheridan via ISP

Coleman Sheridan via ISP

 Megan DiVenti

A Newburgh man faces several charges after Indiana State Police say he was driving under the influence with a child in the car. 

Indiana State Police say a trooper clocked a vehicle at 90 miles per hour on I-69 near Morgan Avenue, Saturday night. 

The driver was identified as 28-year-old Coleman Sheridan. 

Authorities say Sheridan showed signs of impairment and failed sobriety tests. 

State Police say Sheridan's girlfriend and her one-year-old child were passengers in the car. 

We're told several open beer cans with alcohol inside were found in the vehicle. 

Sheridan was booked in the Vanderburgh County Jail. 

Download the free 44News apps to get the latest stories and alerts sent straight to your mobile device

Recommended for you