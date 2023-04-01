ISP: Ongoing death investigation in Vincennes

VINCENNES, In. (WEVV)— Indiana State Police and Vincennes Police are currently investigating the death of an 18-year-old man.
According to officials, ISP and VPD were sent to the 400 block of East Locust Street in Vincennes around 11:05 p.m. on Friday for a person with a gunshot wound.
When troopers arrived, they found an 18-year-old man with a gunshot wound in the driveway.
Troopers say they administered CPR and first aid, but the man was pronounced dead at the scene.
The man has been identified as Hunter James Ravellette of Vincennes.
The investigation is ongoing, and an autopsy is scheduled for Monday.
If you have information about the shooting, you are encouraged to contact the Indiana State Police at 812-867-2079 or Vincennes Police at 812-882-1630.