Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana...
Kentucky...Illinois...

Ohio River at Owensboro, Newburgh Dam, Mount Vernon, J.T. Myers
Dam,  Shawneetown and Golconda.

.Rainfall over the last 10 days will continue to cause rises on the
Ohio River, with expected crests mid to late next week.

For the Ohio River...including Owensboro, Newburgh Dam, Mount
Vernon, J.T. Myers Dam, Shawneetown, Golconda...Moderate flooding is
forecast.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Stay tuned to further developments by listening to your local radio,
television, or NOAA Weather Radio for further information.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM THIS MORNING THROUGH MONDAY,
MARCH 07...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Ohio River at Newburgh Dam.

* WHEN...Until Monday, March 07.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 10:00 AM CST Saturday the stage was 44.1 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 44.3
feet early Wednesday afternoon. It will then fall below flood
stage Monday, March 07.
- Flood stage is 38.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

ISP: Over $14,000 Seized in Marijuana Dealing Arrest of Evansville Man

  • Updated
  • 0
police lights

An Evansville, Indiana man is facing several drug-related charges after state police say they found a large amount of drugs, cash, and a gun in his possession.

The Indiana State Police says the incident unfolded late Thursday night around 10:30 p.m., when a trooper pulled over a white Chrysler 300 on Wabash Avenue for failing to signal properly.

Police say that as the trooper was talking to the driver, 23-year-old Dalton Keller of Evansville, a bag with about 122 grams of marijuana inside it was seen in the car.

ISP says troopers searched Keller and found about $840 cash in his pocket along with a joint containing marijuana. As they searched Keller's vehicle, they say they found two bags of "Blazzed Cannabis Infused Bites" and another bag containing a small amount of marijuana.

Troopers continued the investigation and searched Keller's home on West Virginia Street.

During the search of the house, they say they seized a Springfield 9mm pistol, over 4,000 grams of Blazzed Cannabis Infused Bites, approximately 448 grams of marijuana, 30 grams of an unknown substance, 15 grams of psychedelic mushrooms, drug paraphernalia, and over $14,000 cash.

Dalton Keller age 23 of Evansville via Vanderburgh County Jail

Dalton Keller, 23, Evansville (Vanderburgh County Jail photo)
Keller was arrested on the following charges: 
  1. Dealing Marijuana with a Prior Conviction, Level 6 Felony
  2. Possession of Marijuana, Level 6 Felony
  3. Possession of a Controlled Substance, Level 6 Felony
  4. Possession of a Firearm by a Felon, Level 6 Felony
  5. Possession of Paraphernalia, Class C Misdemeanor
  6. Operating a Vehicle While Never Receiving a Driver’s License, Class C Misdemeanor
Keller was booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail on no bond. His initial hearing will be held on March 2.

