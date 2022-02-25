ISP: Over $14,000 Seized in Marijuana Dealing Arrest of Evansville Man

An Evansville, Indiana man is facing several drug-related charges after state police say they found a large amount of drugs, cash, and a gun in his possession.
The Indiana State Police says the incident unfolded late Thursday night around 10:30 p.m., when a trooper pulled over a white Chrysler 300 on Wabash Avenue for failing to signal properly.
Police say that as the trooper was talking to the driver, 23-year-old Dalton Keller of Evansville, a bag with about 122 grams of marijuana inside it was seen in the car.
ISP says troopers searched Keller and found about $840 cash in his pocket along with a joint containing marijuana. As they searched Keller's vehicle, they say they found two bags of "Blazzed Cannabis Infused Bites" and another bag containing a small amount of marijuana.
Troopers continued the investigation and searched Keller's home on West Virginia Street.
During the search of the house, they say they seized a Springfield 9mm pistol, over 4,000 grams of Blazzed Cannabis Infused Bites, approximately 448 grams of marijuana, 30 grams of an unknown substance, 15 grams of psychedelic mushrooms, drug paraphernalia, and over $14,000 cash.
- Dealing Marijuana with a Prior Conviction, Level 6 Felony
- Possession of Marijuana, Level 6 Felony
- Possession of a Controlled Substance, Level 6 Felony
- Possession of a Firearm by a Felon, Level 6 Felony
- Possession of Paraphernalia, Class C Misdemeanor
- Operating a Vehicle While Never Receiving a Driver’s License, Class C Misdemeanor