ISP reports results of its latest 'Click it or Ticket' campaign

The results are in for the latest efforts by police to crack down on people who are not using their seat belts.
According to Illinois State Police (ISP), officers stepped up patrols in both Saline and Gallatin Counties during October.
According to ISP, Troopers provided extra patrol coverage for the ISP so officers could focus on saving lives by making sure all vehicle occupants were buckled up.
Violations Enforcement Activity
- Safety Belt Citations: 17
- Child Restraint Citations: 1
- Total Citations: 24
- Total Written Warnings: 17