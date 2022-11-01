 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

ISP reports results of its latest Click it or Ticket it campaign

  • 0
police lights

The results are in for the latest efforts by police to crack down on people who are not using their seat belts.

According to Illinois State Police (ISP), officers stepped up patrols in both Saline and Gallatin Counties during October.

ISP cracks down on seat belt violators

The results of a recent click it or ticket campaign in two southern Illinois counties.

According to ISP, Troopers provided extra patrol coverage for the ISP so officers could focus on saving lives by making sure all vehicle occupants were buckled up.

Violations Enforcement Activity

Safety Belt Citations: 17

Child Restraint Citations: 1

Total Citations: 24

Total Written Warnings: 17

Download the free 44News apps to get the latest stories and alerts sent straight to your mobile device

Recommended for you