ISP: Tell City man behind wheel with .521% BAC

A Tell City man is facing several charges after State Police say he was operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
Indiana State Police say Tell City dispatch requested officers head towards the Radio Shack in Cannelton on Sunday, for a suspicious vehicle.
State Police say witnesses said the man, later identified as 32-year-old Jordan Mattingly, had driven behind the closed business, and it was unknown what he was doing.
Officials say when they arrived on scene, they found Mattingly passed out behind the wheel. After several attempts to wake him, he finally woke up.
ISP says there were open containers and Mattingly tested a .521% BAC.
Mattingly faces charges of operating while intoxicated endangerment and operating a vehicle while intoxicated over .15%.
He was booked in the Perry County Jail.