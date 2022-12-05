ISP to hold hiring event at CK Newsome Center in Evansville

If you've ever thought about a career in law enforcement, your opportunity may be soon as the Indiana State Police looks to hire more troopers.
"The last couple years, there's been some different challenges in getting the numbers of applicants where we need to be, and we're hoping to hire up to a 150 troops this year," said ISP Sgt. Seth Rainey.
In order to help assist with that need, an event is coming to Evansville that shines a light on the selection process and provides information on ISP - attendees can even join them for a workout. This will give applicants a good preview on what they can expect, and if the career is a good fit for them.
"This event, it allows someone interested in a career with Indiana State Police to learn about the hiring process how to be successful in it, how to best prepare for it," Rainey explained.
ISP says a good applicant must have integrity and an attitude of service for the community they will serve. Families are welcome to attend, and ISP says they are looking forward to the event and meeting the next generation of troopers.
"Come prepared to ask questions, and we look forward to meeting everyone that attends," Rainey added.
The event will take place at the CK Newsome Center on Saturday, December 17th from 9am to 12pm.