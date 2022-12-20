ISP: Troopers Investigate double fatality crash on U.S. 41

Indiana State Police are investigating after a crash on U.S. 41 in Knox County killed a Vincennes couple.
We're told the crash happened Monday night shortly before 7p.m.
ISP says troopers responded to a two-vehicle crash at Industrial Park Boulevard toward U.S. 41.
State Police say preliminary investigation revealed 60-year-old Russell Wilson of Princeton was driving a tractor-trailer west on Industrial Boulevard.
We're told after stopping at U.S. 41, Wilson started to proceed across the northbound lanes to continue south on U.S. 41 but stopped in the crossover due to southbound traffic.
ISP says Wilson's trailer was blocking both northbound lanes.
We're told 68-year-old Craig Wissel and his wife 68-year-old Jane Wissel collided into the trailer.
Officials say the couple died at the scene.
Wilson was not injured, and the investigation remains ongoing at this time.