ISP: Two impaired drivers arrested on Friday night at Gregg park

KNOX COUNTY, Ind. (WEVV)—Indiana State Police say they arrested two people for impaired driving in Gregg Park in Vincennes.
Troopers say they saw a Chevrolet driving at high speed with several bystanders present on Friday around 11:35 p.m. The speed limit inside the park is ten mph. Authorities say they stopped the vehicle and identified the driver as a 16-year-old Vincennes man. He showed signs of impairment and failed sobriety tests, according to troopers.
Authorities say troopers found an open alcohol container inside the vehicle. The teen had a blood alcohol content of .12%, according to ISP. He was released to a family member. The teen faces charges of driving while intoxicated, possession of alcohol, and criminal recklessness.
Shortly after stopping the 16-year-old, authorities say they stopped Fantasy Brower of Vincennes. Brower showed signs of impairment and failed sobriety tests. Authorities say she had a blood alcohol content of .19%. She was arrested and taken to the Knox County Jail.
She faces a charge of driving while intoxicated.