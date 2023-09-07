It Takes A Village No-Kill Rescue in desperate need of fosters

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEVV) — It Takes A Village no-kill animal shelter is putting out a call for help.
The Evansville Animal Care & Control is currently out of space.
They say that, sadly, they will have to begin to euthanize animals to make room for more animals they have requests to care for.
Right now, the dogs that were in line thankfully get a second chance, as It Takes A Village was able to pick them up, and bring them to their shelter.
However, now they are the ones that are in desperate need of fosters.
If you would like to help out by adopting a loving companion, or help out in any manner, you can contact them on their website.