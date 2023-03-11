ITV to hold its' first 'Shelter Slumber Pawty'

It Takes A Village No-Kill Rescue in Evansville, Indiana, is holding its' first-of-a-kind fundraising event.
ITV is partnering with animal shelters worldwide for the first annual international Shelter Slumber Pawty.
Hundreds of animal lovers will be with shelter pets to raise funds and awareness for community animals.
ITV's most dedicated supporters will spend 12 hours at the shelter walking dogs, promoting shelter pets, eating, and "pawtying" with the animals to raise money to support ITV's programs.
The ITV Rescue Center will be open late to promote as many adoptions as possible.
The Shelter Slumber Pawty will take place on March 25, from 10:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. at ITV.
If you are interested in volunteering for the event, email the coordinator at volunteers@itvrescue.org.
You can click here to donate to ITV.