Water Rate Increase Approved for Evansville Residents

The Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission has approved the water rate increase that was proposed for Evansville Water & Sewer Utility customers back in May of 2021.
The increase, which customers will see in five phases spanned out over the next five years, was proposed in May of 2021 to fund the replacement of the city's water treatment plant.
According to EWSU Executive Director Lane Young, the first rate increase of 5.03% will go into effect on July 1, 2022.
As reported on Tuesday, Evansville Mayor Lloyd Winnecke said that there would be no increase on the sewer rate in 2023, which will save households $180. That will be the third year with no sewer increases, according to the mayor.
To help households affected by the water rate increase, the mayor also said that the city would be requesting $4 million of American Rescue Plan Act funds to help eligible households pay their bills.
The funds would also be used to for households in "shut off" status, allowing those households to receive up to $250 annually to help maintain their water service.
You can view the full water rate increase order issued by the IURC on in.gov/iurc.