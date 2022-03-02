 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following river in Indiana...
Kentucky...Illinois...

Ohio River at Owensboro, Newburgh Dam, Evansville, Mount Vernon,
J.T. Myers Dam, Shawneetown and Golconda.

.The Ohio River continues to crest from Owensboro to Golconda and
dry weather will allow for a slow fall into next week.

For the Ohio River...including Owensboro, Newburgh Dam, Evansville,
Mount Vernon, J.T. Myers Dam, Shawneetown, Golconda...Minor to
Moderate flooding is forecast.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Stay tuned to further developments by listening to your local radio,
television, or NOAA Weather Radio for further information.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH
THURSDAY AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Ohio River at Evansville.

* WHEN...Until tomorrow evening.

* IMPACTS...At 42.0 feet, The river is 3300 feet wide.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 8:00 PM CST Wednesday the stage was 42.0 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
early tomorrow afternoon and continue falling to 22.2 feet
Saturday, March 12.
- Flood stage is 42.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Water Rate Increase Approved for Evansville Residents

  • Updated
  • 0
Public Hearing on EWSU Rate Hike Scheduled for Mid-August

The Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission has approved the water rate increase that was proposed for Evansville Water & Sewer Utility customers back in May of 2021.

The increase, which customers will see in five phases spanned out over the next five years, was proposed in May of 2021 to fund the replacement of the city's water treatment plant.

According to EWSU Executive Director Lane Young, the first rate increase of 5.03% will go into effect on July 1, 2022.

Evansville Residents Voice Opinions On Potential Water Bill Hike

As reported on Tuesday, Evansville Mayor Lloyd Winnecke said that there would be no increase on the sewer rate in 2023, which will save households $180. That will be the third year with no sewer increases, according to the mayor.

To help households affected by the water rate increase, the mayor also said that the city would be requesting $4 million of American Rescue Plan Act funds to help eligible households pay their bills.

The funds would also be used to for households in "shut off" status, allowing those households to receive up to $250 annually to help maintain their water service.

You can view the full water rate increase order issued by the IURC on in.gov/iurc.

Download PDF IURC Approves Water Rate Increase

