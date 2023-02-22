Ivy Tech Black History Museum Event

Ivy Tech students hosted a day in Black History event today to give members of the community a chance to be involved in an important lesson.
This educational and entertaining event showcased students modeled like wax museum sculptures at their visual arts center.
But instead of not making a single move, the students acted as live characters by role playing and sharing information about historical and important figures in Black History.
We spoke with Julian Bonds who was portraying Marie Laveau,” She’s the voodoo queen of New Orleans, and still is to this day. With her, anytime when someone was on hard times she was there especially when it came to the crooked system. Even the police at the time were afraid of her.”
Today’s event was hosted by the student organizations My Brother’s Keeper and My Sister’s Keeper, it was all to honor historic figures for black history month which ends next week.
We spoke with Kurt Harris about the organization, “It’s a student group on campus. It's open to everyone, not just African Americans. It’s been one of the most active student groups on campus in the last three years. We always maintained a presence, even during the pandemic we held meetings virtually. We take part in events across campus as well during the academic year.”