Ivy Tech Black History Museum Event

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Kentucky...Illinois...Indiana...

Ohio River at Shawneetown affecting Hardin, Gallatin, Union and
Crittenden Counties.

Ohio River at Mount Vernon affecting Posey, Union, Vanderburgh
and Henderson Counties.

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in
Kentucky...Indiana...

Ohio River at Newburgh Dam affecting Spencer, Warrick, Daviess,
Vanderburgh and Henderson Counties.

For the Ohio River...including Newburgh Dam, Mount Vernon,
Shawneetown...Minor flooding is forecast.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY SATURDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Ohio River at Mount Vernon.

* WHEN...Until early Saturday morning.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 6:00 AM CST Thursday the stage was 36.2 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 6:00 AM CST Thursday was 36.2 feet.
- Forecast...The river will rise to 36.3 feet this evening. It
will then fall below flood stage tomorrow evening to 27.4
feet early Tuesday morning. It will rise to 27.5 feet early
Wednesday morning.
- Flood stage is 35.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
36.2 feet on 03/17/2006.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

  • 0
Students modeled like wax museum sculptures, but instead of not making a single move, the students acted as live characters by role playing and sharing information about historical and important figures in Black History.

Ivy Tech students hosted a day in Black History event today to give members of the community a chance to be involved in an important lesson.

This educational and entertaining event showcased students modeled like wax museum sculptures at their visual arts center. 

But instead of not making a single move, the students acted as live characters by role playing and sharing information about historical and important figures in Black History.

We spoke with Julian Bonds who was portraying Marie Laveau,” She’s the voodoo queen of New Orleans, and still is to this day. With her, anytime when someone was on hard times she was there especially when it came to the crooked system. Even the police at the time were afraid of her.”

Today’s event was hosted by the student organizations My Brother’s Keeper and My Sister’s Keeper, it was all to honor historic figures for black history month which ends next week.

We spoke with Kurt Harris about the organization, “It’s a student group on campus. It's open to everyone, not just African Americans. It’s been one of the most active student groups on campus in the last three years. We always maintained a presence, even during the pandemic we held meetings virtually. We take part in events across campus as well during the academic year.”

