Ivy Tech Community College and YWCA partner to stand against racism

Ivy tech Community College and the YWCA are partnering to stand against racism Wednesday.
From 11:00 A.M. to 1:00 P.M. staff and students has the chance to YWCA's Stand Against Racism Campaign.
"The stand against racism event was created years ago to raise awareness about racial injustice in our community and when we brought it to Evansville from the national level Ivy tech was one of the first to jump on and partner with us in this initiative," said Erika Taylor, CEO of YWCA Evansville. "They know the importance of bringing these issues to light in their student population."
The event concluded with pledges taking to the streets at 1:00 P.M. for a rally on First Avenue.