Ivy Tech Evansville announces new school for entrepreneurship

Ivy Tech Evansville announced a new school to join the Evansville campus, launching the fall.
The Garatoni School of Entrepreneurship & Innovation will give students a chance to learn skills to become entrepreneurs in the world.
The school is named for Larry Garatoni and his wife Judy. Garatoni is a South Bend businessman who gifted $2.5 million to Ivy Tech in Indiana.
The school is designed to help those who want to start small businesses. According to the Small Business Administration, about half of all small businesses in this country fail within the first five years.
The Evansville campus will offer a certificate in as little as two semesters or a technical certificate in a year. Plans for down the road may lead to an Associate of Applied Science degree in the field of entrepreneurship.
The courses related to the school are available to current students, new students, small business owners in the area, and others.
Along with the new school, Ivy Tech unveiled the new Entrepreneurship and Innovation Lab. Lab is named after Thomas Boeglin, the first ever jewelry owner in Ferdinand, Indiana and father of Ivy Tech President Sue Ellspermann.