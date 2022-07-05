 Skip to main content
...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CDT THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Daily heat index values up to 109.

* WHERE...Southwest Indiana and portions of western Kentucky and
southern Illinois to the east of a Mt Vernon Illinois to
Mayfield Kentucky line.

* WHEN...Until 9 PM CDT Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Low temperatures will generally be in the
mid to upper 70s which will not provide much relief from the
heat even at night. Daily chances of isolated thunderstorms will
provide relief to a very few.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

Ivy Tech Evansville announces new school for entrepreneurship

Ivy Tech New School Announcement

Ivy Tech Evansville announced a new school to join the Evansville campus, launching the fall.

The Garatoni School of Entrepreneurship & Innovation will give students a chance to learn skills to become entrepreneurs in the world.

The school is named for Larry Garatoni and his wife Judy.  Garatoni is a South Bend businessman who gifted $2.5 million to Ivy Tech in Indiana.

The school is designed to help those who want to start small businesses.  According to the Small Business Administration, about half of all small businesses in this country fail within the first five years.

The Evansville campus will offer a certificate in as little as two semesters or a technical certificate in a year.  Plans for down the road may lead to an Associate of Applied Science degree in the field of entrepreneurship. 

The courses related to the school are available to current students, new students, small business owners in the area, and others.

Along with the new school, Ivy Tech unveiled the new Entrepreneurship and Innovation Lab.  Lab is named after Thomas Boeglin, the first ever jewelry owner in Ferdinand, Indiana and father of Ivy Tech President Sue Ellspermann.

