...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS
EVENING...

* WHAT...Heat index values 100 to 110 degrees this afternoon.

* WHERE...Portions of southwest Indiana, southeast Missouri,
western Kentucky, and southern Illinois.

* WHEN...Until 8 PM CDT Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Today makes 4 to 5 straight days of
prolonged heat and humidity, which can have cumulative effects
to those susceptible to heat related illness. This extreme heat
looks like it will last through Friday, at least for some parts
of the region, so either an extension of the Warning or
potentially an Advisory will likely be added for a portion of
the region in upcoming forecasts. Some relief is on the way for
the weekend. However, the heat will return with a vengeance next
week, with triple digit highs in the forecast.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or
spend time outside. Know the signs and symptoms of heat
exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting
clothing when possible. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved
to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call
9 1 1.

Ivy Tech Evansville hosting Juneteenth celebration Thursday

Ivy Tech

Officials at Ivy Tech Community College in Evansville, Indiana, are planning to hold a Juneteenth celebration on Thursday, June 16.

In a news release, the College says it will offer its annual Juneteenth celebration with a Vendor Fair featuring booths from African American owned businesses.

The fair is set to take place on Thursday from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. in the Koch Student Center at Ivy Tech Evansville, located at 3501 N. First Ave. Ivy Tech says events will also be held in the courtyard near the Student Center.

Ivy Tech says dozens of vendors and services will be available at the event, as well as several food trucks.

“We hope that the community can come out on Thursday to join us and support these vendors,” said Ivy Tech Evansville Chancellor Daniela Vidal. “Last year’s event was a total success and we were able to match several vendors to needs of our programs, both locally and statewide, increasing our spending on minority suppliers and growing our local entrepreneurs.”

Juneteenth is the oldest nationally-celebrated commemoration of the ending of slavery in the United States.

Ivy Tech's campuses will be closed on Friday, June 17, to recognize the holiday.

