Ivy Tech Evansville hosting Juneteenth celebration Thursday

Officials at Ivy Tech Community College in Evansville, Indiana, are planning to hold a Juneteenth celebration on Thursday, June 16.
In a news release, the College says it will offer its annual Juneteenth celebration with a Vendor Fair featuring booths from African American owned businesses.
The fair is set to take place on Thursday from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. in the Koch Student Center at Ivy Tech Evansville, located at 3501 N. First Ave. Ivy Tech says events will also be held in the courtyard near the Student Center.
Ivy Tech says dozens of vendors and services will be available at the event, as well as several food trucks.
“We hope that the community can come out on Thursday to join us and support these vendors,” said Ivy Tech Evansville Chancellor Daniela Vidal. “Last year’s event was a total success and we were able to match several vendors to needs of our programs, both locally and statewide, increasing our spending on minority suppliers and growing our local entrepreneurs.”
Juneteenth is the oldest nationally-celebrated commemoration of the ending of slavery in the United States.
Ivy Tech's campuses will be closed on Friday, June 17, to recognize the holiday.