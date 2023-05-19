Ivy Tech to celebrate high school graduates earning college credentials

Ivy Tech Community College is celebrating a major milestone.
School officials say they had a record number of students who graduated college before even completing their Senior Year of high school.
The community is invited to celebrate the accomplishment of over 67 students from Tell City, Perry Central, and Cannelton High Schools.
Officials say the seniors took Ivy Tech dual credit courses while in high school, earning both college and high school credits at no cost to them.
We're told the students learned employable skill sets and/or transferrable blocks of classes.
Students will be awarded a combined total of 77 certificates and technical certificates and have earned a total of 1,665 college credits.
The event kicks off at Ivy Tech Tell City Career and Tech Center at 6 p.m. Friday, May 19th.