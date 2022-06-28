J.B. Pritzker wins Democratic nomination for governor in Illinois primaries

Incumbent Governor J.B. Pritzker has been declared as the winner of the Democratic nomination for Illinois governor in Tuesday's primary election.

The Associated Press declared Pritzker as the winner of the Democratic nomination around 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, just 30 minutes after the polls closed.

Pritzker has served as the 43rd governor of Illinois since being elected in 2018.

He now advances to the general elections in November, where he will seek another term.

The winner of the Republican nomination for governor has not been declared yet.

You can click the link below to see more live updates on the state's primary election results as they come in.