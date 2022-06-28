 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO MIDNIGHT CDT
WEDNESDAY NIGHT...

The Indiana Department of Environmental Management has called for an
Air Quality Action Day for high levels of Ozone in the air for
Wednesday, June 29 for the following Southwest Indiana counties,,

Vanderburgh, Posey, Warrick, Spencer, Gibson, and Pike.

This alert is in effect from midnight tonight to midnight CDT
Wednesday night.

An Ozone Alert is issued when a combination of high temperatures,
light winds and other factors are expected to produce conditions
where high levels of ozone emissions may exceed federally mandated
standards.

Here are some recommended actions that the public can take to
reduce Ozone emissions:

* Walk, bike, carpool, or use public transportation
* Avoid using the drive-through and combine errands into one
trip
* Avoid refueling your vehicle or using gasoline-powered lawn
equipment until after 7 pm
* Turn off your engine when idling for more than 30 seconds
* Conserve energy by turning off lights or setting the air
conditioner to 75 degrees or above.

Anyone sensitive to changes in air quality may be affected when
Ozone levels are high. Children, the elderly, and anyone with heart
or lung conditions should reduce or avoid exertion and heavy work
outdoors.

J.B. Pritzker wins Democratic nomination for governor in Illinois primaries

  • Updated
  • 0
JB Pritzker

Incumbent Governor J.B. Pritzker has been declared as the winner of the Democratic nomination for Illinois governor in Tuesday's primary election.

The Associated Press declared Pritzker as the winner of the Democratic nomination around 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, just 30 minutes after the polls closed.

Pritzker has served as the 43rd governor of Illinois since being elected in 2018.

He now advances to the general elections in November, where he will seek another term.

The winner of the Republican nomination for governor has not been declared yet.

You can click the link below to see more live updates on the state's primary election results as they come in.

