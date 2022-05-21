 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...LAKE WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 PM
CDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Southwest winds 15 mph with gusts of 20 to 25 mph
expected.

* WHERE...Across all of west Kentucky, far southeast Missouri,
extreme southeast Illinois, and southwest Indiana. This includes
locations along and southeast of a line from Charleston Missouri
to Princeton Indiana.

* WHEN...From 9 AM this morning to 6 PM this afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds and rough waves on area lakes will create
hazardous conditions for small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Boaters on area lakes should use extra caution since strong winds
and rough waves can overturn small craft.

&&

J.M. Smucker is recalling some Jif peanut butter products due to salmonella

  • 0
J.M. Smucker is recalling some Jif peanut butter products due to salmonella

J.M. Smucker is recalling some Jif peanut butter products due to salmonella.

 The J.M. Smucker Co.

J.M. Smucker is recalling certain types of Jif peanut butter in the US because of a potential salmonella contamination.

The company said that the peanut butter was sold nationwide and the recall includes more than 45 kinds of products. They have lot codes between 1274425 to 2140425, the company said in a statement. The lot code is next to the "best if used by" date on the product's packaging.

The affected products include both creamy and crunchy peanut butters, peanut butter to-go packs, and the natural squeeze pouch.

Customers should discard the product immediately if it is included in the recall, which is being conducted with the US Food and Drug Administration.

J.M. Smucker said it's not able to estimate the recall's financial impact for the fiscal year that ended on April 30 or the current fiscal year 2023, but will provide that information once it's available.

Customers who have had a reaction and symptoms, or have any questions, should visit the company's website Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Eastern time.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Recommended for you