Jacob Ball Wish Fund announces upcoming production of 'The Secret Garden'

The Jacob Ball Wish Fund announces their upcoming production of "The Secret Garden."
The fall musical will take place Wednesday, October 19th and Thursday, October 20th at 7:30p.m.
The shows will take place at the Academy of Innovative Studies PAC on Stringtown Road in Evansville.
Tickets are not required; however, donations are accepted for the fund.
The Jacob Ball Wish Fund benefits children as special as he was. Although he was only 12 years old when he passed away in 2013, his joyful impact continues through the wishes the fund brings to life.
Officials say donations allow the organization to "fund" wishes that provide special needs students with the experiences and developmental skill builders that would otherwise be unavailable to them.
