Jagoe building up to 300 new homes in Henderson

The Henderson Economic Development announced Jagoe Homes' plan to construct a new housing community on approximately 86 acres, building up to 300 homes with a $35 million investment.
“We always say economic development is a team sport, and we think Henderson has the best team. Welcome to the team, Jagoe Homes,” says HED Executive Director Missy Vanderpool said.
The proposed entrance is located at the cul-de-sac on Barret Boulevard, which is behind Walmart in Henderson. Barret Boulevard will eventually extend into the neighborhood as more homes are built. Officials say there is potential to build additional roads and entrances for residents to have easier access.
Jagoe Homes intends to build up to 300 single family homes over a 7-to-10-year timeframe within the city limits. The average price will be approximately $250,000.
A total of 15 houses are expected to be under roof by the end of 2023. Jagoe Homes will break ground on the property this summer to start the build out.
A model home will be built in the neighborhood, and it will also serve as Jagoe Homes’ local office.
