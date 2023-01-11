January highlights ‘Cervical Cancer Awareness Month’

A teal ribbon represents cervical cancer, and the month of January is designated as Cervical Cancer Awareness Month.
Doctors say this whole month is dedicated to raising awareness and educating women about prevention.
Thousands of women are diagnosed with cervical cancer every year. Thousands also die from the disease every year.
At one point in time, doctors say, cervical cancer was one of the deadliest cancers for women in the United States. However, research and education has changed that.
Dr. Lora Alvey Perry, Chairman of the Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology at Ascension St. Vincent in Evansville says, “It’s important that we’re all reminded that this is a bit of a success story in that the prevention has greatly decreased the frequency of women dying from this disease.”
Cervical cancer typically grows slowly, often comes with no symptoms and is usually the result of another disease.
“This comes to more of what we’ve learned about why the cells of the cervix can turn into cancer, and for the majority of patients, that happens because of a virus infection called HPV or human papillomavirus,” Dr. Alvey Perry tells 44News.
Experts say nearly all cases of cervical cancer can be prevented through HPV vaccination.
They say the disease is also highly curable if found early through regular screening.
“It’s important that everyone keeps up with their routine screening and follows the directions from their doctors for follow-up if that’s been recommended,” Dr. Alvey Perry says.