Jason Koger Is This Week's Hometown Hero: Turning Tragedy Into Inspiration

It's a story of perseverance.
A Daviess County, Kentucky man is turning a tragedy into a way of inspiring others.
"I had the attitude nothing was going to stop me," says Jason Koger. "I wanted to be a person anybody else could talk to cause I didn't have that and I wish I did."
Jason Koger's family's farm is settled on the outskirts of Owensboro.
"I truly felt like I was the second person in the world to lose an upper limb because I had never seen one before," says Koger.
In March of 2008, an ATV ride on the property turned into a life-changing moment.
"I was actually just riding around the farm and it comes out two houses up was my grandfather's house where the grain bins are," says Koger. "I took some kids on a ride and came in contact with a downed power line. So I took 7,200 volts of electricity."
Jason's injuries were so severe, Doctors at the hospital decided to have him flown to Vanderbilt University Medical Center.
"A lot of people don't understand, but when you get electrocuted, it actually burns you from the inside out," says Koger.
To save his life, doctors had to amputate both of Jason's arms below the elbow.
"They actually put me in a coma for the first three days and every single day they amputated more and more," says Koger.
A doctor asked Jason about his goal.
It wasn't learning how to eat, change clothes, or bathe, but rather something much bigger than himself.
"I have 3 kids now, but at the time of my accident, my oldest was 21-months -old and the youngest was three months old," says Koger. "Everything I thought about when I was laying in the hospital was I still wanted to be the same dad I was before. One thing I knew is I had to hold my kids again."
Jason was expected to be recovering for months, but just after 12 days, he came home.
"When I first got hurt, I told myself that I was going to be positive the whole time and I was going to get back to the way I lived before," says Koger.
He slowly learned to drive again and eventually go hunting.
"I became the first person in the world with two bionic hands," says Koger.
Now, life is as normal for Jason and his family with the exception of a new outlook on life and mission.
"God does certain things to people he knows they can shine a light on other people and think that's what I'm doing right now," says Koger. "I think God has put all this stuff in my life to show you can continue on and be an encouragement."
Jason says he is always more than happy to answer questions, meet people, or just talk. If you're interested in contacting him click here.