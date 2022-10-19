Jasper Chamber of Commerce hosts economic forum

With inflation continuing to rise, many experts are predicting a recession is coming.
"As I see, we will be headed for a recession, the nation as a whole in a recession, within 12 months," said Dr. Uric Dufrene of Indiana University Southeast.
As the world economy bounces back from the pandemic, one of the biggest issues is the shortage of workers. The massive decline in workers has lead to a favorable job market for those looking for employment. This is a big reason why some experts predict a future recession will likely be mild.
"The challenge has been on the opening side, right now there is about 1.7 jobs opening for every unemployed person. We are not going to see significant increases in the unemployment rate is because the number of job openings relative to the number of unemployed," Dufrene elaborated.
This sentiment was echoed by the Jasper Chamber of Commerce, who says that there is no shortage of jobs available in Dubois County.
"There are a lot of jobs available, there's probably 500-1000 jobs available, but there don't seem to people here to fill those," said Nancy Eckerle of the Jasper Chamber and Commerce.
While a recession looms over the world, experts say prices could drop by next year. Experts say this will help stabilize the market and benefit the average consumer.
"I do believe we will see, over the next year or so, prices will start to come down - we're already seeing some signs of a moderating of prices, and I expect that trend to continue over the next year," added Dufrene.