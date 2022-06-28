Jasper Fire Chief Reminds Residents of Firework Guidelines Ahead of Independence Day

Ahead of the 4th of July weekend, Tri-State fire officials are reminding residents of firework guidelines in their community.
In Jasper, Fire Chief Kenny Hochgesang has issued information regarding the safe and proper use of fireworks.
The Chief is asking residents to be respectful and courteous of their neighbors by following the guidelines the State of Indiana has set.
As a reminder:
Fireworks may be used:
- Only on the user's property
- On the property of someone who has consent to their use on that property
- At a special discharge location
Consumer fireworks may only be used as follows:
- July 1-3 and July 5-9: 9:00 AM to two hours past sunset
- July 4: 9:00Am to Midnight