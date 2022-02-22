Jasper Man Accused of Burglarizing Home While Wearing Gorilla Mask

A Jasper, Indiana man was booked into the Dubois County Jail on multiple charges Tuesday after police say he stole several items from someone's home while wearing a gorilla mask in an attempt to disguise himself.
After the burglary was reported and the investigation began, the Jasper Police Department says it was able to obtain surveillance footage that showed a man in a gorilla mask go into a home on W. 8th Street.
While inside the home, police say the masked man stole several items, including a handgun.
Police say 36-year-old Kyle Coleman of Jasper was identified as the suspect, and that a search warrant was issued to search his home.
When authorities searched Coleman's residence, they say they found evidence connecting him to the burglary. They also say the stolen handgun was found at Coleman's house.
While officers were searching, they say they also found marijuana, legend drugs, and other paraphernalia.
Coleman was charged with burglary, residential entry, theft, neglect of a dependent, possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia, possession of legend drug, and maintaining a common nuisance.
He was booked into the Dubois County Jail.