Jasper Man Arrested for DUI After Crashing With Drugs in the Car: Police

  • Updated
  • 0
James Taves via Dubois Count Jail

James Taves, 42, of Jasper (Dubois Count Jail photo)

A Dubois County, Indiana man is behind bars after police say he crashed his car while driving under the influence.

Police say it happened after officers went to a single-vehicle crash on Thursday night around 9:00 p.m. at the intersection of 15th Street and Newton Street.

When officers got there, they said they identified the driver who crashed as 42-year-old James Taves of Jasper. 

According to the Jasper Police Department, Taves was driving on a suspended license. They say he also displayed signs of impairment.

After the crash, police say Taves was taken to the hospital, where he tested positive for cocaine, opiates, MDMA, amphetamines, cannabinoids, and meth. In addition, police say marijuana, methamphetamine, and heroin was found on Taves’ person, with more heroin also found in his vehicle.

Taves was booked into the Dubois County Jail on charges of driving while suspended prior, OWI, OWI endangerment, possession of marijuana, possession of a narcotic drug, and possession of methamphetamine. 

