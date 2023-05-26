Jasper man arrested for possession of child pornography

A Jasper, Indiana man faces multiple charges of child pornography possession after an investigation by law enforcement.
Indiana State Police in a news release said 32-year-old Bradley Atkins faces three counts of possession following an investigation by Indiana Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force and Jasper Police.
The investigation started following a tip in March about an account that was used to transmit images or video files.
Investigation led to Atkins and a search warrant was signed through Dubois County Circuit Court.
Atkins was arrested without incident and booked in Dubois County Jail.