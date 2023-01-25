Jasper man arrested for using someone else's identification to gain employment, police say

A Jasper, Indiana man has been arrested for identity deception to gain a job.
Jasper Police said 35-year-old Ronald Santos faces Identity Deception.
According to police, on January 20th, a victim from Chattanooga, Tennessee contacted police to report his identity was being used by someone in Jasper to gain employment.
After investigation, police learned Santos had been using the victim's i.d. to get a job with a local business. Santos was found at work and transported to Dubois County Sheriff's Department, then Dubois County Security Center.
He is being held on no bond.