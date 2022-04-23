Jasper motorcyclist arrested after leading trooper on chase: ISP

A 20-year-old Jasper man was arrested in Pike County Friday night after leading a trooper on a chase, according to the Indiana State Police.
ISP says Sterling Kiefer sped up after a trooper tried to stop him for speeding just after 5 p.m.
Troopers ended up calling off the pursuit because of how dangerous they say Kiefer was driving.
A driver witnessing the chase told troopers they thought the motorcyclist was Kiefer.
Troopers then arrested Kiefer at his home later that night, where they discovered his motorcycle was not registered.
Kiefer was taken to the Pike County Jail and is being held without bond.
He is being charged with Resisting Law Enforcement, a Level 6 Felony and Aggressive Driving a Class A Misdemeanor.