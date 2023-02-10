Jasper Partnership Announcement with sister city in Germany

Jasper City Hall publicly announced, at a press conference today, their official partnership declaration, which was signed on New Year’s Eve, 2022.
The Jasper Partnership Commission is a group of individuals that are appointed by the Mayor of Jasper, Dean Vonderheide, to help to facilitate the city to city relationship and planning of official activities between Jasper and Pfaffenweiler, Germany.
We spoke with Vonderheide on the reasoning for the partnership, “Well the partnership commission was formed with the city of Pfaffenweiler, to enhance the relationships, to really build the relationships not only just from a one to one relationship but also from an economic, from a culture point. We have a lot of history with them, a lot of families from this area were from there.”
The Jasper Partnership Commission Members and the Board of Directors of the Sister Cities of Jasper work together to facilitate and maintain the sister city connection between.
The Mayor of Pfaffenweiler, 26-year-old Lukas Mahler, showed up as a surprise to the Jasper partnership commission. He is the youngest mayor the city has ever had.
We spoke with Mahler on what the declaration means to him, “Uh I think the deceleration that we now signed should be the fundament for the concrete working. And I think it’s very important to have something in your hands that you can work on, and not only be talking, yeah it’s important, you need to work on it.”
Jasper is aware that this partnership is a valuable part of the lives of the communities of Jasper and Pfaffenweiler. Their goal is not only to maintain this partnership, but strengthen and expand it through community events.