Jasper Police Department Issues Warning After Several Catalytic Converter Thefts

Police in Jasper, Indiana, are warning members of the community of several recent catalytic converter thefts.
The Jasper Police Department said Tuesday that it wanted to make the public aware of a couple catalytic converter thefts that happened in the overnight hours of Monday - Tuesday.
JPD says both of the overnight theft reports were of catalytic converters being stolen from newer model Mitsubishi vehicles.
Police are asking residents of the city to stay aware of their surroundings and property.
Anyone who sees something suspicious is encouraged to call JPD at (812) 482-2255, or if you choose to remain anonymous, (812) 481-2677.