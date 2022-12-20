Jasper Police: Georgia man accused of stealing vehicle

A Georgia man is accused of stealing a vehicle in Jasper after police say the car was reported.
Jasper Police say they were notified of a stolen vehicle just before midnight Tuesday.
We're told the vehicle was spotted on 2nd and Clay Street.
Police say a traffic stop confirmed the vehicle was stolen and they also found cocaine and marijuana inside.
Authorities say 33-year-old Reginald Hollman of Atlanta, Georgia was arrested and booked in the Dubois County Jail.
Hollman faces charges of theft of a motor vehicle, possession of cocaine, and possession of marijuana.