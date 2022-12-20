 Skip to main content
Jasper Police: Georgia man accused of stealing vehicle

Megan DiVenti

A Georgia man is accused of stealing a vehicle in Jasper after police say the car was reported. 

Jasper Police say they were notified of a stolen vehicle just before midnight Tuesday. 

We're told the vehicle was spotted on 2nd and Clay Street.

Police say a traffic stop confirmed the vehicle was stolen and they also found cocaine and marijuana inside. 

Authorities say 33-year-old Reginald Hollman of Atlanta, Georgia was arrested and booked in the Dubois County Jail. 

Hollman faces charges of theft of a motor vehicle, possession of cocaine, and possession of marijuana. 

