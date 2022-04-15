Jasper Police Identify Driver Suspected of Hit-and-Run

Update:
Authorities said early Saturday morning that they had identified the driver of the truck.
Original Story:
Police in Jasper need a little help solving a mystery. The case involves the driver of a blue Ford pick-up truck.
Police say the truck was involved in a hit-and-run crash that happened in the parking lot of Showplace Cinemas on Friday April 15.
Police say the crash happened around 3:00 pm on Good Friday. They are urging anyone with information about the truck to call the Jasper Police Department at 812-482-255 or the Tip line at 812-481-COPS