Jasper Police looking for men suspected of stealing 'Pride in the Park' banner

The Jasper Police Department is looking for two men suspected of stealing the ‘Dubois County Pride in the Park' banner.
Police say the banner had been hanging in front of the Jasper water tower, located in the 1700 block of Newton St.
The police got a call around midnight Saturday that two men in a black GMC 4-door truck were at the same location the banner was, before it was stolen.
The theft comes just a few days after a letter was posted to social media, written by local church leaders, condemning the Pride event, which is scheduled for Friday, June 24th.
If anybody has information about the truck, the men, or banner please contact the Jasper Police Department at 812-482-2255 or the anonymous tip line at 812-481-2677(COP).