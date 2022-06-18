Jasper Police say stolen 'Pride in the Park' banner situation has been resolved

The Jasper Police Department say a situation involving a stolen Pride banner has resolved.
Earlier Saturday morning, the Jasper Police said they were looking for two men suspected of stealing the ‘Dubois County Pride in the Park' banner.
Police say the banner had been hanging in front of the Jasper water tower, located in the 1700 block of Newton St.
The police got a call around midnight Saturday that two men in a black GMC 4-door truck were at the same location the banner was, before it was stolen.
By later Saturday afternoon, Jasper Police said the situation had been resolved but did not clarify if the banner had been found and returned or if the suspects involved were named and caught.
The theft comes just a few days after a letter was posted to social media, written by local church leaders, condemning the Pride event, which is scheduled for Friday, June 24th.