Jasper Square reopens

JASPER, Ind. (WEVV) — The Jasper Square is back and open and is almost fully complete.
After over a year of closures and restrictions on the courthouse square in Jasper, all parts are now open to traffic. Though the square was never fully closed with the work being done in sections, construction often limited how people could get to the shops on the square, impacting local businesses.
Though businesses saw less foot traffic, Jamey Boeckman, owner of Boeckman's Furniture, said that the community stepped up and helped them succeed throughout the construction, “People were finding their ways, making their phone calls, and we were telling them how to enter through our back door.”
Ann Knies, owner of Chocolate Bliss, also acknowledged the support, “The people have come out and supported us in the best way that they can. We know that it was a hindrance but we’re very appreciative of them coming forward. It has affected us but we’re very optimistic we’ll make that up in the fourth quarter when it comes to holiday shopping and that type of thing”>
With the business owners looking forward heading towards the end of the year, they encourage everyone to come check out the new and improved square which includes new features such as recreational areas and décor.