Jasper storm sirens malfunction; how officials say you should get your severe weather alerts

JASPER, Ind. (WEVV) — With severe weather on the horizon, storm sirens can be your best friend in certain situations, but things don’t always go to plan.
Early Monday morning during a tornado warning in Dubois County, three storm sirens operated by the Jasper Police Department lost power and failed to sound when activated because of faulty backup batteries.
The Dubois County Emergency Management Agency (EMA) says you should rely on more than one source for weather alerts. Tammy Humbert, director of Dubois County EMA, told 44News ”have multiple ways [to receive weather alerts]. Don’t just have a NOAA weather radio. Don’t just rely on the National Weather Service.”
While you should use multiple resources, a NOAA weather radio should be your first line of defense. To make sure your weather radio is properly set up, you can bring it to Dubois County EMA and they’ll configure it for you.
Storm sirens have a very specific purpose. While they are loud, they’re designed to alert people outside to seek shelter. ”Sirens are not intended to wake you up in the middle of a tornado warning," Humbert said. "Sirens are intended for outdoor use only.”
If you’re a Dubois County resident and have experienced any damage from recent severe weather, you can call 211 for more information.