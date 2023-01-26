Jasper Strassenfest theme set for August

One of the major annual festivals in southwestern Indiana has its theme set for this year.
Jasper Strassenfest announced its theme of "Strong Roots Grow Strong Towns".
The four-day festival will take place in downtown Jasper on August 3-6. The 45th edition of the German culture festival will take place along 4th street as redevelopment continues along Jasper's Courthouse Square.
The theme was chosen based on the city winning the 2022 Strongest Town in the USA. Members of the Redevelop Old Jasper Action Coalition, a group formed in 2003 to redevelop portions of Jasper through transformation, will be honored during the opening ceremonies.
Events during the event have included live music, a parade, beer garden, German food booths, and other activities.