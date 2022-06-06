Jasper woman accused of driving impaired with child in car

A Jasper, Indiana woman was arrested on Sunday after being accused of driving while intoxicated with a child in the car.
Dispatch received a call about a woman driving impaired. Officers located the car going north on Main Street near the Dubois County Courthouse square. After pulling the car over, officers started to investigate 19-year-old Abigail Maitlen for signs of impairment. A child was in the vehicle.
Police say that Maitlen showed signs of impairment and was transported to Memorial Hospital, where she tested positive for Meth, Marijuana, and other drugs.
She was booked in the Dubois County Jail.