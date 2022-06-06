Jasper woman arrested for driving impaired with child in car

A Jasper, Indiana woman remains in Dubois County Jail following an arrest Sunday for driving while intoxicated with a child in the car.
Dispatch received a call about a woman driving impaired. Officers located the car going north on Main Street near the Dubois County Courthouse square. After pulling the car over, officers started to investigate 19-year-old Abigail Maitlen for signs of impairment. A child was in the vehicle.
Maitlen showed signs and was transported to Memorial Hospital, where she tested positive for Meth, Marijuana, and other drugs.
She was then booked in the Dubois County Jail.