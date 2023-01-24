Jasper's Scott Rolen inducted into Baseball Hall of Fame

Jasper Native Scott Rolen, a seven-time All-Star who won eight Gold Glove Awards for fielding at third base during a 17-season career in the major leagues, was elected to the National Baseball Hall of Fame Tuesday.
Rolen was the only one of the 28 candidates to reach that threshold with 297 votes, which accounted for 76.3 percent of the electorate.
He will be honored during Induction Weekend 2023 July 21-24 in Cooperstown, N.Y., at the July 23rd Induction Ceremony on the grounds of the Clark Sports Center.
Rolen attended Jasper High School and was named Indiana’s Mr. Baseball during his senior season in 1993. He also played basketball and tennis, and was a runner-up for Indiana’s Mr. Basketball.