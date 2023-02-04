JCPD: Woman arrested on multiple drug charges and active warrant

A Gibson county woman is now behind bars after police found multiple drugs in a vehicle, authorities say.
Jasper police conducted a traffic stop near 13th St. and Dewey St. on Friday around 1:45 in the afternoon.
Authorities say the front seat passenger, Mindy Jo Carroll, had an active arrest warrant out of Vanderburgh County.
Authorities say they searched the vehicle and found several illegal drugs, syringes, and paraphernalia.
Carroll was booked into the Dubois County Jail for possession of methamphetamine, three counts of possession of hypodermic syringes or needles, possession or use of legend drug or precursor, possession of marijuana, and possession of paraphernalia.
Officials say the warrant through Vanderburgh County warrant was served at the Dubois County Jail.