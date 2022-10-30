Jennings Street Public House to hold Halloween Trivia Night

Jennings Street Public House will hold a Halloween Trivia Night on October 31st.
There will be five rounds of questions, testing your knowledge of all things Halloween.
The business will award prizes to the winners. There is no fee to play.
Doors open at 4:00 p.m., and the event runs from 7:00 to 9:00 p.m.
House-made sandwiches, charcuterie platters, and other appetizers will be available for purchase.
Halloween costumes are encouraged, and the business will give treats to those who dress up.
Jennings Street Public House is located at 300 West Jennings Street, Newburgh, IN.