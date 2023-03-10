Job fair for teens coming to Owensboro

With summer job season quickly approaching, there are opportunities popping up for young people who are looking to score a summer gig.
One of the those opportunities is March 16 at the Daviess County Public Library in Owensboro where they will be hosting a job fair specifically aimed at teens ages 14 and older.
Several businesses that are looking to hire younger workers will be on hand including Holiday World, Kroger, and Panda Express.
The fair will also feature experts to help coach the teens on interview skills, resume writing and other job-related topics.
Local businesses who are interested in participating in the job fair should contact Sarah Jacobs at sjacobs@dcplibrary.org or 270-684-0211, ext. 248.