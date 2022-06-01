Johnny Depp Vs. Amber Heard Trial Verdict Could Have Effect on Abuse Victims

The Johnny Depp versus Amber Heard trial caught the attention of a lot of people.
"I think that there's a lot of things that can be learned from this case," said Erika Taylor, the CEO of YWCA Evansville, a non-profit that provides domestic violence services. "first of all I feel that the case showed how complex the nuances can be in an unhealthy relationship."
The allegations of defamation and abuse from both actors caused a whirlwind of gossip and opinions throughout the media. Most of the backlash in the media appeared to be aimed towards Heard.
"She has received flack, push back from people, hate mail and hate on social media of people not believing her because she just didn't come across as this perfect victim," said Taylor. "and I think that's dangerous because there is no perfect victim."
Taylor said cases like this place a spotlight on the different kinds of abuse and victims.
"There is no one type of abusive relationship," said Taylor. "In this instance the man in the relationship was alleging that he was the victim of domestic violence as well."
With the jury siding with Depp on most of the questions the jury needed to answer, Depp's decision to speak up about suspected abuse speaks volumes.
"Most of the time when you think of domestic violence you think about female victims and when a male victim of celebrity stature does speak out that he was a victim, I think it can empower other men to come forward," said Taylor.
The same can be said in Heard's case but since the jury mostly sided with Depp, it may have the opposite effect.
"That could send a signal to other victims that I might not be believed in court," said Taylor.
With this case so highly publicized, it brings the attention to an important topic and that's domestic abuse and the power of speaking up whenever you are going through it.
"We know that sometimes abusive relationships can have a very unhappy ending that could result in homicide and we would hate for someone to not know that there are resources available to them in the community and not seek out those resources to get out of that situation." said Taylor.
Although a scary situation there are people and resources in the Tri-State willing to help.