Judge rules Daviess County Fiscal Court owns Confederate statue, can do what they want with it

A Daviess County, Kentucky judge has ruled that the Confederate statue that stands on the lawn of the Daviess County Courthouse belongs to the Daviess County Fiscal Court, and that the fiscal court has the authority to "dispose of" it as they choose.
A ruling issued by Judge Lisa Payne Jones states that "the Daviess County Confederate Monument and the message it conveys belong to the Daviess County Fiscal Court," and that it is the Fiscal Court's monument to "dispose of as they choose."
The conclusion of Judge Payne's order says that "the Daviess County Confederate Monument was surrendered to the County at the time of its unveiling," and that the Fiscal Court has maintained possession/upkeep of the statue.
The Daviess County Fiscal Court wanted to move the statue two years ago, but a temporary restraining order to stop the statue from being moved was granted. The ruling issued by Judge Jones did away with that restraining order.
The Kentucky Division of the United Daughters of the Confederacy had originally filed suit again the Daviess County Fiscal Court, following the fiscal court's announcement that the statue would be removed from the courthouse lawn.
Right now, there's no word on what exactly will happen to the Confederate statue, since the Daughters of the Confederacy have 30 days to file an appeal on the Judge's decision.