Judge rules Hopkins County as partial owners of Otter Lake

MADISONVILLE, Ky (WEVV) — A lawsuit brought forth by the Kentucky Energy Environment Cabinet calls Otter Lake in Hopkins County a high hazard, and demands for the lake to be drained by up to 10 feet if it's not brought up to standard by the owners.
According to the complaint, since the time that the Otter Lake Estates subdivision was built around the dam back in the 1980's, no one has taken responsibility for maintaining and repairing the dam.
According to the complaint, dam inspectors have assessed the dam to be in poor condition for many years, causing concern about it's stability and the threat it poses for residents living downstream.
During Thursday’s court session, the cabinet argued that Hopkins County is at least a partial owner of the dam, and could be partially on the hook for the cost of expensive repairs.
"So the county has a permanent easement that goes across the crest of the dam, and that is what they built a county road on that goes across Otter Lake. So that easement qualifies as an interest in the dam, that is sufficient to make the county an owner" argued the Kentucky Energy & Environment Cabinet.
The county argued that historically, the courts have not characterized easements as "ownership," and that having an easement alone does not necessarily imply partial ownership.
"The county is a subdivision of the state, and the state is suing one of it’s own constituent parts over this dam, all because the county has a road across it" argued attorneys representing Hopkins County.
Ultimately, the court sided with the Energy Cabinet, agreeing that Hopkins County is at least partially responsible.
"As a matter of law, Hopkins County is an owner, as defined in KRS 151-100. They are not THE owner, and they are not an owner as defined by common law."
Today was just the tip of the iceberg, with more litigation expected to come.
However both sides are continuing to try to work out a resolution.