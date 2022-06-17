Juneteenth celebrations happening around the Tri-State

The Juneteenth holiday is approaching, and a number of different celebrations and events are scheduled to take place.
Juneteenth is a federal holiday commemorating the ending of slavery in the United States. It's officially on June 19, but events and celebrations will take place on Friday and Saturday as well.
Here are some of the Juneteenth events happening around the Tri-State.
EVANSVILLE, INDIANA
- Friday, 5PM: Baptisttown Juneteenth Culture and Arts Festival with local vendors, DJ, live music and dancing with Soul N The Pocket and Guest vocalist at the Evansville African American Museum
- Saturday, 11AM: For The People Community Block Party, the Evansville African American Museum is collaborating with our community partner for a day of music, food, family, fun and fireworks (Waggoner Avenue and Culver Drive)
- Sunday, 4:30pm: Evansville Otters Baseball Negro League Tribute Game. local vendors, bounce house, free tickets available at the Museum, plus there will be a Juneteenth Men's Health Fair at Bosse Field (visitevansville.com)
PRINCETON, INDIANA
- The Lyles Station Historic School & Museum will host its annual Juneteenth celebration on Saturday, June 18, 2022, from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. (Central Time). Click here for more information on Facebook.
OWENSBORO, KENTUCKY
- Saturday, 4PM: Owensboro Black Expo presents Freedom Day at Kendall Perkins Park. It is an Annual Juneteenth Festival with vendors, exhibitors, games and fun. Plus at 7:30pm, there will be a gospel celebration of freedom finale live performance in the park and fireworks
MADISONVILLE, KENTUCKY
- Friday-Sunday: 1st Annual Hopkins County Juneteenth Festival. Event is at Dr. Festus Claybon Park. There will be an opening ceremony at 3PM, plus a basketball "Juneteenth Classic", games, music, food, and speakers. Event goes from 3PM to 8PM Friday, 10AM to 8PM Saturday, and the closing ceremonies with a Juneteenth Community Praise and Worship service will take place at Oak Grove Missionary Baptist Church at 3PM
HENDERSON, KENTUCKY
- The Henderson Leadership Initiative has announced a local celebration taking place on Juneteenth, June 19, at Central Park from 4PM to 7PM.